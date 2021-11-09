Saweetie has some more tricks up her sleeve.

Her Icy Season: A Saweetie Special is taking place today on Amazon Live, co-hosted by Calvin Klein and Amazon and co-headlined by Symone from RuPaul’s Drag Race.

In addition to a live shoppable experience, fans will catch Saweetie performing some of her hit songs and a new track, as well as fielding some questions.

Saweetie, Symone, and her dancers will also be wearing the latest Calvin Klein hero styles in jeans and underwear. Viewers can purchase the Calvin Klein holiday pieces shown in Saweetie’s special while the special streams, and over the next three months on Amazon’s Calvin Klein shop.

Tune in to Amazon Live at 7 p.m. ET to catch Icy Season: A Saweetie Special.