Sarah Harding, member of the British band Girls Aloud, passed away on Sunday at the age of 39, Pitchfork reports.

Her mother, Marie, shared the news on Harding’s Instagram account, writing that the singer died from breast cancer. Harding had revealed her diagnosis in August 2020 and that cancer had spread to other places in her body.

“It’s with deep heartbreak that today I’m sharing the news that my beautiful daughter Sarah has sadly passed away,” Marie wrote. “Many of you will know of Sarah’s battle with cancer and that she fought so strongly from her diagnosis until her last day. She slipped away peacefully this morning.”

“It meant the world to Sarah and it gave her great strength and comfort to know she was loved,” Marie said, closing her message. “I know she won’t want to be remembered for her fight against this terrible disease—she was a bright shining star and I hope that’s how she can be remembered instead.”

Girls Aloud originally formed during the British reality show Popstars: The Rivals. The group released their first single “Sound of the Underground” in 2002, which debuted at No. 1 on the UK Singles Chart. It appeared on their first album, which bears the same title, and which went platinum that year. Girls Aloud disbanded after six years and five studio albums, with them releasing their last project Out of Control in 2008.

The group reconnected for a greatest hits compilation in 2012 and their last tour before breaking up in 2013. Harding struck out on her own following the end of Girls Aloud and pursued a solo career in music and acting. Her debut solo EP Threads came out in 2015, and she won Celebrity Big Brother in 2017. She released the solo single “Wear it Like a Crown” in March.

RIP Sarah Harding.