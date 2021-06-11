SZA and SAINt JHN have linked for the joint song “Just For Me” from the Space Jam: A New Legacy soundtrack.

The new collaboration follows Lil Baby and Kirk Franklin’s “We Win,” which will also be featured on the the upcoming movie’s soundtrack. On Wednesday, the film’s second trailer also arrived, which gave fans another look at what’s going to happen in the LeBron James-leading sequel.

In the clip, LeBron is assigned with creating a team that will face the Goon Squad, a different foe than the villainous team, the Monstars from the ‘90s animated original. Here, LeBron teams up with Bugs Bunny and the Looney Tunes squad in a match against powerful basketball players voiced by Anthony Davis, Damian Lillard, Dianna Taurasi, and Nneka Ogwumike.

Listen to SZA and SAINt JHN’s new track “Just For Me” at the top.