Looks like Wu-Tang fans will have something to f*ck with very soon.

In an exclusive interview with HipHopdx, RZA revealed that the second season of Hulu’s “Wu-Tang: An American Saga” will arrive by September.

“American Saga will start airing in September,” he said over the phone. “That story will be complete for the season. Then I’m looking to get back in a director’s chair. I feel like that’s important for me to continue to tell our stories through cinema.”

The legendary rapper and beatmaker added that show—which is executive produced by RZA, Method Man, Brian Grazer, Francie Calfo and Alex Tse and follows a fictional version of the hip-hop group—is seeing its second season wrap up on the filming side of things.

“That’s going to take some time to develop a new script,” he said. “But I’m having a great time finishing up the new season of American Saga.”

The show revolves around the formation of the group in the early ‘90s, and stars Ashton Sanders as Bobby Diggs (The RZA) as he attempts to jumpstart a future in hip-hop.

On the other side of things, the “The Wu-Tang Clan Experience with the Colorado Symphony” will take place on August 13 at Colorado’s iconioc Red Rocks Amphitheater, and will be the group’s first post-pandemic gig.