It’s been a long time coming, but RV has now dropped off his new tape, Rico Vondelle, and it’s a stunning showcase of what the North Londoner can do when he’s in the driving seat.

For the most part, RV’s the star of the show—as he should be—but there’s still a good few collabs and one or two surprises along the way. K-Trap, Abra Cadabra, Frosty and even 169 are all natural fits for the project, matching RV’s drilly energy. In between all of that, Yxng Bane and Ramz bring out a different element, adding their more melodic, light-hearted inclincations to the tape.

The biggest surprise of all, however, is the absence of RV’s usual sparring partner, Headie One. Still, as much as we love it when these two old friends get together on wax, maybe it’s for the best that we see RV running the show, proving once and for all what he’s capable of as a one-man army.

Peep the visuals for project highlight “Gifted” above, and stream Rico Vondelle in full below.