Social media users refused to let Rubi Rose feel her oats in the midst of all the noise surrounding Drake’s Certified Lover Boy release.

On Friday afternoon, the model/rapper took to Instagram to share her reaction to Drizzy’s “7am on Bridle Path,” a standout track from his newly released Certified Lover Boy album. The post showed Rubi and her crew listening to the song while hanging out in a living room. Seconds into the video, the group goes wild after hearing what they believed to be a Rubi Rose name-drop.

“See the watch collection and assume I got time/’ Cause of the Rubi Rose two-tone,” Rose tweeted shortly after.

See the watch collection and assume I got time cuz of the Rubi Rose two-tone 🌹 — Rubi Rose (@RubixxRose) September 3, 2021

Rose was understandably estatic; However, it wasn’t long before fans took to the comment section to burst her bubble. Many people began mocking the 23-year-old for the simple mistake, pointing out that the line was actually, “ruby rose two-tone” and not a reference to the 2021 XXL Freshman.

Rubi Rose when she finds out that Drake was talking about a watch and not her pic.twitter.com/WdE3Og00Sm — BreadGod (@Bread_God_) September 3, 2021

Lmao Nah Rubi Rose had a listening party for a Drake line that wasn’t about her? 😭😭😭 — Rihanna’s Uterus (@ChiChi_knows) September 3, 2021

drake when he see rubi rose thinking that lyric was about her pic.twitter.com/9tDIaM4Ia2 — ♕ (@thedgtalempress) September 3, 2021

Rose responded to the roasting in the following tweet:

Good to see she’s handling it like a champ.