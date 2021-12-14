Rowdy Rebel took to Instagram on Tuesday to call out his record label, Epic Records, for allegedly not paying him. The Brooklyn rapper signed a deal with Epic back in 2014, just two weeks after fellow GS9 collective member Bobby Shmurda secured his deal.

“I’m not dropping no more music until @epicrecords pay me,” Rowdy wrote. “I haven’t received one check for all the music I put out since 2014. I been patient but enough is enough.”

Complex has reached out to a rep for Epic Records and will update this post accordingly.

Rowdy’s comments arrive nearly a year to the day that he was released from the Collins Correctional Facility in New York after serving six years behind bars. Since his release, the Brooklyn rapper has dropped a string of singles, including “Jesse Owens” featuring NAV, “9 Bridge” with A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, and Doe Boy’s “Ain’t My Fault.”

Back in December 2014, Rowdy was arrested in New York City for conspiracy, attempted murder, attempted assault, reckless endangerment, and criminal possession of a weapon. He was among 13 affiliates of the New York group GS9 arrested during an NYPD raid. While Rowdy originally pleaded not guilty to all of the charges, he later reversed his plea in exchange for a six to seven-year prison sentence, which he began in 2016.

Due to time served awaiting his trial, Rowdy received two years of credit. During a parole hearing in Aug. 2020, the rapper received a conditional release date for Dec. 15, 2020.