Ahead of the release of his highly anticipated new album next year, Doe Boy has recruited Rowdy Rebel and 42 Dugg for his energetic track “Ain’t My Fault.”

Produced by Ratchet Ron, the bouncy new track sees each rapper deliver a solid verse while Doe Boy and Rowdy Rebel deliver the hard-hitting chorus. It sounds like the perfect track for a live performance, and there’s little doubt Doe Boy and Rowdy Rebel would be able to rile up a crowd with this one.

“Ain’t My Fault” is taken from Doe Boy’s upcoming album Oh Really, which is set to arrive early next year. The record will act as a follow-up to a pair releases Doe Boy dropped in 2020, Demons R Us with Southside and 56 Birdz with DJ Esco. He has yet to date his next album, but with the arrival of “Ain’t My Fault” it would appear as though fans won’t have wait to much longer to hear more.

Listen to “Ain’t My Fault” above via YouTube or Spotify.