Rowdy Rebel is grinding once again since becoming a free man. After dropping his first track after being released from prison with “Re Route,” he just connected with Nav to deliver his latest song, “Jesse Owens.”

Rowdy shared a snippet of the song on his social media channels featuring old footage of Olympic track runner Jesse Owens competing as he spits in the background. As he raps in the song, Rowdy has been running up a bag like he’s the legendary athlete. “Jesse Owens” also marks Nav’s first feature appearance in a song in 2021 and the first time he and Rowdy Rebel have worked together.

As Rowdy has continued to grind since being released, he hasn’t forgotten his close friend Bobby Shmurda who is still waiting to be freed from prison. The Brooklyn rapper shared a heartfelt message on social media dedicated to Bobby earlier this week.

“I wouldn’t be here RN if yu Haven’t been the same genuine person I meet in elementary…. I never Seen yu fold or bend through treacherous time’s always thinking Nd doing for others,” Rowdy wrote. “I thank god I got a friend like you I could call a brother 💯I love yu like yu My Mama Kids ….see yu soon kid💙.”

Listen to Rowdy Rebel’s new song “Jesse Owens” featuring Nav down below.