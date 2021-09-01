Not long after she teamed up with J Balvin for “Perra,” Tokischa has recruited Rosalía for the hard-hitting new single “Linda.”

To coincide with the release of the vibrant and bouncy new single, the two also dropped a stylish music video filmed in the Dominican Republic with director Raymi Paulus. “She is a great inspiration to me,” said Tokischa on the opportunity to work with Rosalía. “Rosalía is a very disciplined, hard-working and lovely person. She is like an angel. I am very grateful for this opportunity to learn and grow.”

Rosalía, meanwhile, sang the praises of Tokischa in a new interview with Zane Lowe. “Honestly, I was excited to visit Republica Dominicana, and then we’re just hanging in the studio, we’re talking, and it just happened,” she said. “It was like something that just happened naturally. Like in four hours, we had the song. Yeah. It felt good like that. … This place, Republica Dominicana, is magic and she’s magic too. And I feel like Tokischa, I’m so happy and grateful to be part of the song that she wanted to release and I’m very happy.”

Watch the video for “Linda” above and stream the track down below.