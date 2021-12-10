After being put on ice in 2020 on account of the COVID-19 pandemic, Rolling Loud has returned to California for a festival in San Bernardino.

Headlined by Kid Cudi, J. Cole, and Future, the 2021 edition of Rolling Loud California features some of the biggest names in hip-hop right now. The fest kicks off today (Dec. 10) at 3 p.m. PT and wraps Sunday, Dec. 12, with many performances livestreaming on Rolling Loud’s official Twitch channel. The stream will run until 11 p.m. PT on Friday, then go 1 p.m. to 12 a.m. PT on Saturday, and 1 p.m. until 11 p.m. on Sunday.

Notable moments on the bill include Key Glock with a Young Dolph tribute and Griselda with a group set. The 2021 lineup also includes the likes of Young Thug, Playboi Carti, Lil Durk, Gucci Mane, 2 Chainz, Jack Harlow, Lil Yachty, Latto, Moneybagg Yo, Kodak Black, Rico Nasty, Flo Milli, Ty Dolla Sign, Don Toliver, Nav, Chris Brown, Trippie Redd, Wiz Khalifa, Polo G, G Herbo, Rod Wave, Lil Tjay, Ski Mask the Slump God, SNOT, DaBaby, Drakeo the Ruler, Yung Bleu, Sheck Wes, Currensy, Tyga, Jacquees, Lakeyah, the Kid Laroi, Swae Lee, Aminé, Tyla Yaweh, Young Nudy, and Soulja Boy—and that’s far from everyone.

See all the set times below.

Following Rolling Loud Miami and New York earlier this year, this is the third U.S. festival from the company in 2021, and its fourth California iteration overall.

Earlier this year, Rolling Loud co-founder Tariq Cherif told Complex about the difficulties of bringing people together amid the pandemic and post-vaccination.

“All pandemic, we’ve been at home, people want to get back together,” Cherif said. “I’m going to cry. I don’t just do this because it’s my profession. I love bringing people together and having a good time, and I’ve done it since I was doing house parties, since I was doing 50 person concerts, 100 person concerts, and everything up until these massive festivals. It comes from the same place. I enjoy entertaining people and having a good time.”

Check out Rolling Loud California’s Twitch stream right here and enjoy the fest remotely all weekend.