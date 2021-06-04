Roddy Ricch and Mustard have reunited to drop their highly anticipated single, “Late at Night.”

The collaboration comes after being teased last month. Fans got their first taste of the record when Roddy previewed the song on social media.

This snippet created a well-deserved buzz given their track record together. Not only did Roddy and Mustard connect for “Ballin’”—which went 5x platinum—they also scored a multi-platinum hit in “High Fashion” from Roddy’s 2019 album Please Excuse Me for Being Antisocial.

“Late at Night” comes ahead of Roddy’s long-awaited sophomore album. In his recent Complex cover story, Roddy said that he plans on being “more vulnerable” on his new project to give fans a look into his life.

“I’m going to bring fans into my world more,” Roddy explained. “I’m learning the balance. Like, OK, I’m not on Instagram, so I feel like I’ve got to bring them into my life more so they can feel me a little more.”

Although he’s been perfecting his own upcoming outing, Roddy has been more than willing to share his gift with other artists. The latest acts to make magic with him are the Cash Money/Young Money staples Lil Wayne and Birdman. He will also be sharing his talents with fans with an appearance at this year’s Lollapalooza festival.

Check out Roddy Ricch and Mustard’s new song “Late at Night” below via Spotify and watch the track’s music video up top.