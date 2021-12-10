The big boss is back as Rick Ross has delivered his eleventh studio album, Richer Than I Ever Been, with guest appearances from Future, 21 Savage, Wale, The-Dream, Jazmine Sullivan, and more.

Rick Ross’ music always sounds expensive. There is an air of luxury to every beat, bar, and brag that Ricky Renzel delivers, and Richer Than I Ever Been features some of the MMG rapper’s most opulent flexes.

In a recent interview with Complex, Ross talked about his come-up and impact in the rap game. “I came from Miami. I ain’t have no big producer. We put in the work and went around, city to city, and put together a fucking database of the best producers, regardless of how big they was. We created a sound,” he said. “When it comes to that luxurious shit, it’s nobody whose name is going to come before mine. And that’s coming from the pianos to the harmonies, the flows, the John Legend collaborations.”

Longevity in hip-hop is one of the hardest things to acquire. No amount of money, clout, or extracurricular activity can mask the lack of bars for an extended period of time. Rick Ross proves on Richer Than I Ever Been that he’s also hungrier than he’s ever been, with the rapper tapping into old pockets while also highlighting newer talent in hip-hop. From getting one of the best 21 Savage verses of the year on “Outlawz” to knighting Benny the Butcher with a Bel Air-dipped blade on “Rapper Estates,” Ross is paying it forward as much as he is reminding the game he’s still on top. All of the responsibilities that come with being the big boss.

Listen to Rick Ross’ new album Richer Than I Ever Been below, as well as check out the video for “Outlawz” featuring 21 Savage and Jazmine Sullivan.