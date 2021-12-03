With his his 11th studio album, Richer Than I Ever Been, set to drop next Friday, Rick Ross returns with his latest single, “Little Havana.”

Produced by Boi-1da, the new track features The-Dream, and opens with a clip of Willie Falcon, the infamous drug kingpin, talking about his reign as the “undisputed king in the cocaine industry, from the mid ‘70s through the ‘80s and into the ‘90s.”

“If you snort cocaine back in those days, there was a 85% chance it was my cocaine,” Falcon says on the track. “I helped build the Miami skyline into what it is today. Twenty billion dollars got me 27 years in federal prison. I always live by the code of honor. That’s why my best days are ahead of me. I am richer than I’ve ever been.”

“Little Havana” is expected to appear on Richer Than I Ever Been, along with previously released singles “Outlawz” and “Pinned to the Cross.” Rozay’s forthcoming LP will follow 2019’s Port of Miami 2, the sequel to his debut album Port of Miami that was released back in 2006.

While speaking with Complex in November, Ross declared Richer Than I Ever Been his best album yet.

“It has more lyrical wordplay,” he said. “I’m on some shit. I felt there was some shit I could do different coming off of Port of Miami 2. So on Richer Than I Ever Been, maybe the first five records could be overwhelming with the way the production is and the extent I’m going to with the wordplay, the rap shit. That’s most definitely a difference, versus me giving records that’s just about the vibe.”

Stream “Little Havana” now on all major platforms.