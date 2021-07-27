Rick Ross has over 100 different models of luxurious cars, but he admitted on Instagram that he actually can’t drive any of them because he doesn’t yet have a driver’s license.

“Who own a hundred cars and don’t have a driver’s license,” Rick Ross asked in an Instagram Story as he shakes his head. “More importantly, I’m filling out every day for my driver’s license and they ask me, ‘Are you an organ donor?’” He continued to show his exasperation at himself. “I said, ‘Damn, if something was to happen to me and saw how good my heart was.’ Don’t let me die just to take my good heart.”

Rozay has long been a car collector. Back in June, the mogul flexed his vintage collection on the Gram, showing off a rare 1957 Chevy Bel-Air. Rick Ross also brought his extensive car knowledge to Jay Leno’s Garage recently, and impressed the former late night host with a sleek red 1957 Chevy Bel-Air.

While Rick Ross is known for his lavish lifestyle, he recently admitted that he cuts his own grass and flies commercial in order to save money. “When I bought the Fayetteville estate, locals would see me walk out of a restaurant and scream, ‘You know Holyfield spent $1 million a year to cut the grass.’ So I decided that I was gonna cut my own grass. And that’s what I did,” Ross said in a new interview. “I went down to John Deere and asked to see the biggest tractor, the most efficient tractor. I told them I had 200-plus acres that I wanted to keep cut, and they pointed out the right tractor. … I may have sat in the same spot for two hours before I got everything working, but once I got it going, I didn’t stop. I cut grass for about five hours.”