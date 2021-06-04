Rich the Kid grabs Coi Leray for his newest single, “Boss Bitch.”

The track, which was released on Friday, features Rich and Coi sharing an instrumental produced by TM88 and LNK. With their respective time on the spacey beat, Rich and Leray detail their ideal partners.

“I need me a bad bitch, boss her up if she average,” Rich raps. “I just need a girl to cook me breakfast, I got four kids/And my bitch brought me dinner to the jet, what your hoe did?”

“I like a hood nigga, rich nigga, big spender/I like a nigga who go get it,” Leray raps in a way that deviates from the melodic approach that made her a star. “The way he look me in my eyes, could tell that boy was fucking with me/He bust that left on Peach Tree/I throw it back, turn around, and tell him ‘Eat, eat.’”

“Boss Bitch” follows Rich The Kid’s “Richard Mille Patek,” which he released in April. The track is also part of Rich’s introduction as the newest artist on Rostrum Records. Both “Boss Bitch” and “Richard Mille Patek” will be featured on Rich The Kid’s upcoming label debut project.

Listen to Rich The Kid’s “Boss Bitch” featuring Coi Leray via Spotify and check out the track’s lyric video via YouTube, both up top.