Melbourne-based singer/songwriter Reyanna Maria has released the remix of her breakout song “So Pretty” with Tyga.

The 19-year-old first shared “So Pretty” during a duet challenge on TikTok. Her sound clip eventually exploded, with her video garnering over 20 million views and over one million TikTok users using the clip. Upon finding the video, Tyga sent it to Steven Victor who immediately signed Reyanna to Victor Victor Worldwide. The singer is now working on her debut EP.

Listen to the “So Pretty” (Remix) below: