A selection of previously unpublished photos of 2Pac taken at the release party of his debut album 2Pacalypse Now in 1992 will be sold as NFT Rolling Stone reports.

The rare photos were taken by photographer and journalist Lawrence “Loupy D” Dotson, who took them on a disposable camera at the 1992 party in Los Angeles after being personally invited to the party by 2pac after approaching him at a bar in L.A.

The collection of NFTs consists of 17 original photographs and one collage of the entire collection.

“I bought a disposable, black and white 35mm camera from the Thriftys on the corner of La Brea and Rodeo,” Dotson told Rolling St. “Later that night I got to Glam Slam, Prince’s old club on Boylston Street downtown. I couldn’t wait to see this brotha perform. I loved the energy he put out on stage as a backup dancer for Digital Underground; the same with his performance in the video when he dropped the verse on ‘Same Song.’ I knew that he was going to give it up that night for his debut release party. Surprisingly, there weren’t many people at the show: mostly industry execs and a few heads from the underground community.”

The NFTs will be sold through NFT platform OpenSea, and each one will come with a signed and framed print of the photo. Partial proceeds from the sales will go towards efforts to plant trees in Pac’s hometown, according to Dotson. He said he developed the photos following the party, but had only shown them off to his students when he worked as a substitute teacher.

Check out the collection of NFTs here.