DJ Andre 905, official DJ for the Raptors 905 (the Toronto Raptors’ G League team) and Atlanta-by-way-of-Louisiana rapper Lil Huncho have linked up for a hot new track, “Paper Cut.”

According 905, Best Kept Secret, who manages a host of producers and artists, gave him the idea of working with Lil Huncho. “He sent me a few unreleased records and I was sold. I was connected with Huncho’s main in-house producer named Rott,” the Mississauga-based DJ tells Complex.

Lil Huncho, in the words of 905, brings versatility to the game. “Every song he records is filled with passion, pain, and love. He is part of the new wave.”

Co-produced by 905 and Rott, the track is a dark, lean-sipping, bass-heavy trap bop made for fans on southern rap. “I sent Rott a few melody loops and Rott made a couple of beats. We sent them over to Huncho and the rest is history,” says 905.

The Canadian DJ’s portfolio includes a range of collabs. His first single, “Fawad,” featured Toronto-based collective “StayOutLate,” followed by “Wasn’t Me,” a track featuring Phab and Young Cake based on Shaggy’s “Wasn’t Me.” That track has racked up 259,000 views on YouTube and more than 107,000 listens on Spotify.