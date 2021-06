Atlanta rapper Ralo, one of Gucci Mane’s 1017 label signees, is spending eight years behind bars for a marijuana trafficking charge he got hit with back in 2018. In a new Instagram post he made while in prison, Ralo said that despite the hefty time he must serve, he knows he would rather be in prison than snitch like 6ix9ine.

“THIS MY 4TH SUMMER BEHIND THE WALL,” he said in the caption. “MY GIRL, MY DAUGHTER AN MY MOMMA CRY EVERYDAY FOR ME TO COME HOME AN I LOOK THEM IN THEY FACE AN TELL THEM I RATHER LAY IN THIS BUNK THAN SIT ON THAT STAND TO COME HOME.”

He continued, “AN PLEASE KNOW THAT I COULDVE BEEN HOME LIKE [6IX9INE] WITH MY MILLIONS AN THEM PRETTY HOES WOULDVE STILL SUCKED THE SKIN OFF MY DICK EVERYDAY. HONOR AND DONT FORGET ABOUT US CUZ WE IN THIS BITCH GROWING GREY EVERYDAY FOR NOT GOING AGAINST #DAFAM.”