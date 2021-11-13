Pusha-T has received a wave of support in the wake of his family’s loss.

Earlier this week, the 44-year-old rapper announced the death of his mother, Mildred Thornton. Pusha shared the news in an Instagram post that featured a series of photos and videos of Thornton spending time with Nigel Brixx, his baby boy who was born last summer.

“I love you Ma, thank you for sticking around to meet your grand baby,” he wrote in the caption. “…we all are gonna miss you. R.I.P.”

Pusha’s brother, No Malice, also shared an Instagram post in honor of their late mother.

“THANKS MA, FOR LEAVING US WITH THE ETERNAL HOPE!” he wrote. “I was there when mama said, ‘I believe!’ I watched Jesus steal her heart like a common thief.- Me.’”

A number of hip-hop figures took to the comments section to express their condolences to Pusha and his grieving family. Everyone from Pharrell, Swizz Beatz, 2 Chainz, Don Cannon, Rico Beats and Slim Thug offered messages of support.

“Rest Mom, Rest. There’s nothing like a mother and I hate the feeling,” wrote The-Dream, whose lost his mother when he was just 15. “I could tell immediately why your heart was how it was after I met her. It’s life Im so sorry. Prayers to you and The entire Family , we weep with you LaFamilia.”

The family has not revealed any details surrounding Thornton’s death.