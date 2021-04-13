YFN Lucci could be heading back to jail going to the strip club.

Lucci is currently out on bond while the state prepares for his murder trial. Per TMZ, the rapper violated the conditions of this $500,000 bond the first day he hit the streets by allegedly going to an Atlanta recording studio and strip club. To make matters worse, the prosecution says that this is the same strip club where the alleged gang-related shooting occurred that landed Lucci behind bars.

Lucci was released on bond in February. As a condition of his bond, the rapper was ordered to wear an ankle monitor along with a laundry list of conditions. Police believe that Lucci tampered with this monitoring system so that he could violate his bond because there are missing or irregular pieces of data for long periods of time. Lucci also tested positive for marijuana and opiates in a drug test which is also a violation. As a result, the prosecution wants the rapper’s bond revoked and Lucci returned to jail.

YFN Lucci’s attorney Drew Findling is firing back at these claims. Findling tells TMZ that the prosecution has no “merit” to revoke his client’s bond because the accusations made against Lucci are false.

“This attempt to revoke his bond is without merit and is replete with factual and legal inaccuracies,” he told TMZ. “We will zealously fight this motion as we will with every aspect of this legally flawed prosecution.”