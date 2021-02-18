Kingston, Jamaica native Stalk Ashley may only be a couple of years into her career, but she is already gathering serious pace. Last year saw the singer-songwriter comfortably notch up six figure streams with each new single (including a collaboration with WSTRN), and at the start of 2021 she finds herself at the top of everyone’s Ones To Watch lists.

Keen to maintain that momentum, she’s just dropped her new Krs & Jaxx-produced single, “TIP (The Party)”. A continuation of the R&B-dancehall fusion Ashley’s made her name on, “TIP” is the stone-cold party anthem we’ve been crying out for. Bringing that same energy to the screen, the Adrian Per-directed visuals place Ashley front and centre, surrounded by a squad of dancers in a full-force display of the track’s carnival potential.