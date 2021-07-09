Sines, a producer hailing all the way from Houston, Texas, has made no secret of his appreciation for UK club music, particularly the darker, bassier end of the spectrum. He’s been mixing it into his productions and DJ sets for a little while now and with his new album, El Amor Es Eterno, just around the corner, we’ve got another potent taste of that with his new single, “Never Not”.

Throughout the new track, various strains of UK underground club culture—particularly grime and drill—filter in and out of the mix, making themselves heard in the lurching wall of bass, the stuttering drum patterns and the ghostly, warped vocal snippets. To that framework, the producer also adds a liberal dose of his own Latin influences, bridging the gap between seemingly disparate sounds into a seamless mix that absolutely warrants further exploration.

El Amor Es Eterno is slated for release on August 20 via MAJIA sub-label Amor. Ahead of the LP’s release, tune into “Never Not” below.