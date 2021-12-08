Capping off another triumphant year of release and live shows from the likes of Lyrical Strally, Arma, Murder He Wrote, Ayy Den, Coco, Trilla and countless others, the 1Forty family are back with one last gem to see us through the year end. To make sure it’s a special one they’ve called on label favourites MPH (whose “Levelz 2 Dis” remains one of the label’s biggest hits) and Logan who made his 1Forty debut back in 2019 with “Worthwhile”.

Giving us a much-needed dose of heat and energy, their new track “Set Trends” puts the Lord Of The Mics veteran up against a juiced-up garage instrumental from MPH. With its skank-ready rhythms and jazzy flourishes, it gives Logan another opportunity to show us something a little different, dipping in and out of looser flows and even the occasional melody.

A welcome burst of light amid the miserable weather and everyday stresses, you can be sure every self-respecting garage DJ will be jumping on this one in time for the next rave. DJ or not, you’d be well advised to do the same.