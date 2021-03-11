Two names that every self-respecting garage-head should be more than familiar with, MPH and Coco, have just linked up together and even though it’s yet to be officially released, it’s already kicking up a hell of a storm.

Canterbury-hailing producer MPH is fast becoming of the most celebrated talents in the new gen of UKG creators, filling his beats with detail while still giving them the high impact focus that makes the new wave of garage so infectious. Pairing him with Coco was a smart move; who else could ride such an energetic, peak time riddim and make it their own?

What’s really special about this one, besides the punchy synths bursting through the mix and the snappy drums keeping it all moving, are Coco’s tireless stamina and non-stop quotables, which just keep coming and coming. Let this one off when the clubs open and it’s all over.

Sharing his thoughts on the collab via email, Coco told us: “My first time hearing of MPH was when 1Forty linked us up and it was definitely at the right time ‘cos the beat was fire! I caught a vibe straight away and I knew we had something big… we had it finished in a couple of days!”

“Levelz 2 Dis” is exclusive to iTunes from Monday before hitting all platforms on March 22. Get into it below.