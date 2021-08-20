For singer, rapper and spoken word artist Jessica Wilde, the last year or so has been transformative for her. Now living a sober life, her new single, “Daylight”, unpacks the moment she realised she needed to make a change and reassess a toxic relationship that always seemed to have alcohol at its centre.

Filmed and edited by Nathaniel, and direction and styled by Toby Corton, the visual takes place in a somewhat sketchy-looking hotel room as Wilde reassesses last night’s decisions in the cold light of day. Sung with a pained soulfulness while she looks back in regret, the tempo switches up a gear when we plunge back into the intoxicating wildness of the previous night’s debauchery.

Speaking on that crystalising moment that led her to sobriety, Wilde explains: “I had a relationship that turned into what felt like Groundhog Day. We’d get f*cked up, we’d f*ck, tell each other we care about each other, even love each other, then BOOM! Come down hits, I go home and NOTHING. What happened feels like a dream.. no communication between us.. left feeling empty… and it happens again and again and again and again… I’ll let the video finish the rest of the story…”

Press play on the visuals at the top and make sure you add “Daylight” to your playlists.