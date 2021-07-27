Next month, August 13, nascent label Boomerang Records will release a new compilation of tracks informed by their label’s passion for eclecticism and jazz-inspired sounds, whether that’s soul, breakbeat, house music or something more experimental. In the lead-up to the album, which they’re calling Boomerang Records presents: Global Sounds, the label are today revealing a track from the comp by Footshooter and André Espeut called “Looking Back”.

As with the rest of the nine-track collection, this is a collaborative affair that brings together London based DJ, producer and musician Barney ‘Footshooter’ Whittaker and soul, jazz and nu-disco singer-songwriter André Espeut. You could loosely describe their collaboration as ‘jazz-house’, but there’s a whole lot more than going on. There’s touches of garage, Latin funk, rare groove, neo-soul and more, all bubbling away in a rousing, passionate cocktail together.

Sharing his thoughts on what the track means to him, Espeut tells us: “This track is about coming face to face with your powerful self, while being in nature and grabbing the reigns and looking back on negative challenges of an old life and transforming dark to hope. There’s a new life that has been buried deep with in you waiting to see light of day.”

As we said earlier, collaboration is the central element here and you can expect team-ups between Steve Spacek and Yazmin Lacey, Mark De Clive-Lowe and Cleveland Watkiss, Scrimshire and Afronaut Zu, and many more treats besides. While we wait for the album’s full release on August 13, hit play on “Looking Back” at the top.

Boomerang Records presents: Going Global will be released digitally and on vinyl via Bandcamp’s new vinyl pressing service. Pre-order it here.