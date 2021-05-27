Rising singer-songwriter cityboymoe continues his ascendancy as one of the UK’s most exciting new talents with his soulful new single, “City On Fire”.

An ode to the North West London streets he treads, the title of cityboymoe’s latest acts as a slick double entendre that references his turbulent day-to-day life growing up in London and the fire he seeks to ignite within himself to level-up in his burgeoning career. Over Jonah Sounds’ hazy, ethereal production, cityboymoe croons with his heart on his sleeve, with his layered lyricism connecting deeply with anyone who carries their faith into the pursuit of their dreams.