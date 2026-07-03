Cityboymoe

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Latest Stories

cityboymoe
Music

Cityboymoe Shows Us Round “NW10” In Video For Mellow New Single

Mixing gentle, cloud-grazing R&amp;B vocals with a broad palette of sounds, working with everyone from Stay Flee Get Lizzy to Joy Orbison, he’s beyond versatile.

James Keith1340 days ago
Stay Flee Get Lizzy Recruit Cityboymoe & Gdup For New Drop Might Be
Music

Stay Flee Get Lizzy Tap Cityboymoe, Gdup For New Song “Might Be”

UK streetwear label/production outfut Stay Flee Get Lizzy—headed up by Dion ‘Sincere’ Hamilton—are back with another street heater. This time, they’ve enlisted

Ezra Olaoya1510 days ago
Cityboymoe (credit: SATELLITE414)
Music

Cityboymoe Joins Forces With Joy Orbison For Two-Track 'Sweetstuff Pack'

The two tracks—“royal rumble” and “mr nice guy”—see cityboymoe lean into his rap-oriented side with a more melodic, nonchalant vocal delivery than we’ve prev...

Niall Smith1835 days ago
cityboymoe
Music

Premiere: Cityboymoe Glides Through London’s Streets In Visuals For Soulful “City On Fire”

“Wake up in the morning, pray my Salah / If I got what I wanted, would I see Jannah?”, he sings, evoking his strong dedication to faith amidst the fire.

Jacob Davey1878 days ago

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