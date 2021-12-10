Toronto’s Preme is back with a new single “Hopscotch” and he’s enlisted Swae Lee for some sharp verses on the high-energy track.

We last caught up with the rapper and producer when he dropped “Lost Hope” back in June, which focused on systemic racism. “Hopscotch” on the other hand is much lighter, and is an ode to luxury, with both Swae Lee and Preme exhanging verses about limos and yachts. “I know you could see the dollar signs in my eyes,” Preme raps.

“I was just trying to come up with something fun and relatable that hasn’t been said before, I don’t know how the hell I thought of ‘Hopscotch’ but I’m glad I did,” Preme tells Complex. “After I had the hook I knew right away I wanted Swae on the record. I felt like only he had the right melodies to help me take the record to the next level.”

Image via Empire/Reps Up Records

The track’s rhythmic verses show off each artist’s vocals while the beats help elevate the lyrics to paint a picture of opulence and grandeur.

The track caps off a busy year for Preme, which saw him releasing music and continuing to produce for Migos and Drake.