Post Malone, fresh off his appearance in a Bud Light Super Bowl ad, was met with a swath of inquisitive paparazzi and autograph-seekers when exiting the Nice Guy in West Hollywood earlier this week. Malone was asked, among other things, if he had any interest in working with TattleTales artist 6ix9ine.

In footage of the paparazzi encounter, Malone is seen being questioned if there are any artists with whom he would like to work with in the future.

“I’ve worked with a lot of different artists…I met Robin Pecknold from Fleet Floxes today, which was one of my favorite bands since middle school,” Posty said. “And it was really cool to be able to meet him and vibe with him.”

From there, someone is heard off camera asking specifically whether he would want to collaborate with 6ix9ine, prompting a friendly decline from the 2021 Grammy Awards Album of the Year nominee.

“Would I? Chances are, no,” he said.

Elsewhere in the clip, Malone is tasked with fielding questions about french fry shortages (“What the fuck is going on?”) and sports-related developments. At multiple points in the footage, seen in full above, he stoically offers the hilarious non-response, “That’s an interesting question that I don’t care to comment on.”

Last month, Benny the Butcher said 6ix9ine’s manager had reached out about wanting to work together.

“What u think I said?” Benny told fans in a since-removed tweet, joking that the two options in terms of his response were “no” and “fuck no.”