Polo G has marked his return with his latest song and video for “GNF (OKOKOK),” his first release of the year.

Directed by Lyrical Lemonade’s Cole Bennett, in the video we see Polo kick it with his crew in Chicago, rapping over a lethal beat made by Swedish producers WIZARDMCE and Varohl.

Last year saw the release of the Chicago rapper’s album The Goat, the follow-up to his 2019 debut Die a Legend. Polo was also included in XXL’s Freshman Class of 2020 and landed a spot on Forbes’ 2021 30 Under 30 list.

Watch the video for “GNF (OKOKOK)” at the top.