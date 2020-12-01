Forbes has released its annual "30 Under 30" list. In the process of highlighting young leaders and entrepreneurs, the magazine touched on some artists who have been gaining wealth and using it in constructive ways.

Compton's own Roddy Ricch was the list's featured nominee. While the pandemic stopped a lot of bags for other artists, Ricch proved he's a transcendent hustler as he was able to pull in $20 million in 2020.

"I've made more this year than I have ever made in life—at home," Roddy told Forbes. He went on to explain that he's investing in commercial real estate in Compton as well as funding a financial literacy program for community citizens. "Investing in Compton just felt like my duty."

Also featured on Forbes' "30 Under 30" list were G Herbo, Lil Baby, Doja Cat, Saweetie, Brent Faiyaz, Polo G, Murda Beatz, London on da Track. Outside of hip-hop, other budding acts like CNCO, Gabby Barrett, Ingrid Andress, Conan Gray, Melanie Martinez, Ava Max, Tate McRae, and Bea Miller were included on the list.

Also, this year's list marks a decade since Forbes created its first "30 Under 30." Throughout this time, the magazine has showcased more than 10,000 young innovators from around the world.