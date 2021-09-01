Playboi Carti’s first headlining tour in three years, dubbed the Narcissist tour, kicks off in Nashville next month.

The mosh-spurring Whole Lotta Red artist unveiled the dates for the two-month run early Wednesday. Per a press release, we can also expect “unique fan experiences” along the fall 2021 routing.

Kicking off his journey on Oct. 14 at the Municipal Auditorium in Nashville, Carti will then traverse the U.S. before wrapping up the extended run on Dec. 23 at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta.

Over the past few weeks, Carti has shared two similarly styled Instagram posts teasing a Sept. 13 date for something else titled “Narcissist.” It’s not yet been officially clarified whether this is a reference to a new song, project, or some sort of extension to last year’s WLR. In addition to briefly satiating fans who had been wondering about its release for two years, the latter also became Carti’s first-ever No. 1 debut on the Billboard 200 albums chart.