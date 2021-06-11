Nearly a year since releasing the deluxe edition of his 2019 album The Life of Pi’erre 4, producer Pi’erre Bourne has returned with his latest full-length offering, The Life of Pi’erre 5.

The 16-track project features previously-released singles “4U” and “Groceries,” as well as guest appearances from Lil Uzi Vert (“Sossboy 2”) and Playboi Carti (“Switching Lanes”).

TLOP 5 arrives two years after the release of TLOP 4, the featureless 16-track project that served as the official follow-up to his 2016 tape The Life of Pi’erre 3.

Speaking with Complex last summer, Pi’erre hinted that he planned to finish The Life of Pi’erre series with the fifth entry. “My initial objective for this whole series was to get Kanye’s attention, and I kind of got that whole I was working on TLOP4,” he said, having worked with Ye on Jesus Is King. “I’m pretty much cool with what I’ve accomplished with it.”

Although Pi’erre appears focused on his budding solo career, that hasn’t stopped the 27-year-old from honing his craft as a producer. Leading up to TLOP 5, he’s stayed busy producing songs for some of rap’s biggest stars, including Juice Wrld and Young Thug (“Bad Boy”), Playboi Carti (“Place”), Gunna (“One Watch”), Drake (“Pain 1993”), and Lil Uzi Vert (“Bean (Kobe)”).