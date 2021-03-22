The official music video for Phife Dawg’s “Nutshell Pt. 2,” a posthumous single first released to fans back in February, has arrived.

The video for the Busta Rhymes and Redman-featuring track, notably, arrives on the fifth anniversary of the legendary A Tribe Called Quest member’s death at the age of 45.

“Even though the family, the estate, and myself are completing Forever, I am so proud of Phife on this one,” Dion Liverpool—better known as DJ Rasta Root—told Complex. “He always spoke about giving back to his fans, they were very important to him. I know he would want them to have this album as an extension of himself.”

Forever, of course, is the previously announced posthumous album from Phife Dawg that’s set to be released later this year. The Estate of the late music icon said back in February that fans can expect Phife’s “pure vision and final word as a solo rapper” on the album, which is executive-produced by Liverpool under the Smokin’ Needles imprint in partnership with AWAL.

“We are excited about the partnership with AWAL for Malik’s posthumous album release,” Phife’s family said in a statement earlier this year when unveiling plans for the Forever rollout. “We give all glory to God for allowing Malik to accomplish everything his heart desired, including his solo music. He worked really hard to complete his album before he transitioned, and he was ready to share an album that was near and dear to his heart with his fans. His fans meant the world to him.”

Expect more word on Forever soon. In the meantime, catch the new video for “Nutshell Pt. 2” up top.