Whoever runs into Elton John at a Grammy after party might want to duck. While talking to Phoebe Bridgers on his Apple Music 1 show Rocket Hour recently, he told her, “If you don’t win at least one, I’m going to hit someone, OK?”

Well, hopefully John didn’t mean it, because Bridgers unfortunately went home empty-handed after missing out on all four Grammys she was nominated for.

Despite her being shut out, Bridgers seemed to take in stride, jokingly tweeting to “stop the count” referring to the Grammy votes, and following it up by congratulating Megan Thee Stallion for taking home the Best New Artist award.

stop the count — traitor joe (@phoebe_bridgers) March 15, 2021

jk megan you’re a fucking legend — traitor joe (@phoebe_bridgers) March 15, 2021

Of course, it wasn’t long before renewed talk of John’s comments surfaced online, with people wondering if he would in fact hold up his end of the bargain. Check out some of the more notable reactions below.