If you’re looking to rework an already magical closing track from your last album, linking with Rosalía may be your best bet.

On Wednesday, Oneohtrix Point Never did just that when he and the Barcelona superstar paired up for a reimagination of “Nothing’s Special,” the final offering from 2020’s Magic Oneohtrix Point Never. The track is paired with a bright lyric video just as colorful as the track itself.

Talk of a collaboration first began in December of 2018, when the pair appeared in a photo together on Rosalía’s Instagram page.

Now, three years later, it seems something special really did happen.

In the meantime, both have kept quite busy. Oneohtrix Point Never served as the Weeknd’s musical director for his Super Bowl Halftime Show and performed “Save Your Tears” alsongside the star at the Brit Awards. Rosalía also teamed up with the Weeknd for a “Blinding Lights” remix and appeared alongside Bad Bunny in his “La Noche De Anoche” video earlier this year.

The singer shared a “love letter” to OPN on Twitter following the release, writing that she “can’t wait to make more music together.”

“Today I celebrate your music by singing one of your songs cause I always admired you, the energy in your songs, la bravura and your point of view in music,” she shared.

Stream the new collab below.