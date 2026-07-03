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LOS ANGELES, CA - JUNE 08: Singer/Songwriter D'Angelo And The Vanguard perform at Club Nokia on June 8, 2015 in Los Angeles, California.
Music

D'Angelo's Son Feels 'Cheated' By Father's Death: 'I Was Excited for What the Future Held'

Swayvo Twain said he was "excited" to build a stronger relationship with his father before his passing.

Jaelani Turner-Williams146 days ago
Lizzo "Special" Remix Featuring SZA
Music

Lizzo Connects With SZA on "Special" Remix

Lizzo and SZA announced the collaboration earlier this week, when they shared a graphic that highlighted their Grammy wins. You can stream the remix now.

Joshua Espinoza1254 days ago
Mo'Nique attends Universal's 'Almost Christmas'
Pop Culture

Mo'Nique Announces Netflix Comedy Special After Settling Discrimination Suit With Streamer

Just over a month after settling a discrimination lawsuit she filed against Netflix, Mo'Nique has landed a stand-up comedy special with the streamer.

Brad Callas1459 days ago
John Mulaney in his new Netflix special
Pop Culture

John Mulaney Rejects Misconception About Robin Williams: 'F*ck off With That Sh*t'

In the recently-released Netflix comedy special 'In The Hall: Honoring the Greats of Stand-Up,' John Mulaney paid tribute to Robin Williams.

Brad Callas1518 days ago
Dave Chappelle and Jon Stewart pose for photo together during Dave Chappelle's Block Party.
Pop Culture

Jon Stewart Says Dave Chappelle’s Intentions Are ‘Never Hurtful’ Amid Netflix Controversy

Jon Stewart spoke with TMZ about the type of person he knows Dave Chappelle to be after being asked about the controversy stemming from his Netflix special.

Jose Martinez1730 days ago
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image of Dave Chappelle with glasses
Pop Culture

Netflix Fires Employee Who Leaked Financial Information About Dave Chappelle's Special

Netflix fired one of its employees after they leaked confidential financial information about Dave Chappelle's stand-up special to 'Bloomberg.'

Jordan Rose1736 days ago
Ted Sarandos poses for photo on Oscars red carpet.
Pop Culture

Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos Stands by Dave Chappelle Defense in Company Email

In an email sent to the entire Netflix staff, co-CEO Ted Sarandos doubled down on his defense of Chappelle and the controversial remarks made in 'The Closer.'

Jose Martinez1738 days ago
rosalia opn
Music

Oneohtrix Point Never and Rosalía Team Up for "Nothing's Special"

Oneohtrix Point Never and the Barcelona superstar paired up for a reimagining of “Nothing’s Special,” the final offering from OPN's 2020 album.

Brenton Blanchet1885 days ago
Issa Rae attends the world premiere of "The Photograph"
Pop Culture

Issa Rae, Dan Levy, and Bette Midler Set to Star in HBO Coronavirus Special 'Coastal Elites'

Per 'The Wrap,' Rae, Levy, Midler, Paulson, and Dever will portray characters that live in either New York or Los Angeles during the pandemic.

Xavier Hamilton2221 days ago
Dave Chappelle performs at The Imagine Ball Honoring Serena Williams
Pop Culture

Michael Jackson's Accusers Respond to Dave Chappelle's New Netflix Special

In his new Netflix stand-up special, Chappelle said he doesn't believe Jackson's accusers.

Xavier Hamilton2516 days ago
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Adam Sandler speak during panel discussion at FYC Event For Netflix's "Adam Sandler: 100% Fresh."
Pop Culture

Adam Sandler Reflects on His Chris Farley Tribute Song: 'I Just Wanted to Make Sure I Did it Right'

Sandler says he got approval from Chris Farley's mom, Mary Anne, before performing the song.

Jose Martinez2605 days ago
YG
Music

YG Has an Upcoming ‘Special Project’ He Was Making With Nipsey Hussle: ‘It’s Some Next Level Sh*t’

To coincide with the release of his new album '4REAL 4REAL,' YG sat down for two interviews on Real 92.3 LA.

Joe Price2611 days ago
Game of Thrones reunion
Pop Culture

HBO Confirms 'Game of Thrones' Reunion Special

Unfortunately, the special will only be featured in box sets of the series, and won't air on HBO.

Sarah Jasmine Montgomery2788 days ago
logic levitt
Pop Culture

Logic and Joseph Gordon-Levitt Announce Collaborative YouTube Special

Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Logic have revealed they're producing a new YouTube Originals special featuring audience involvement.

Joe Price2839 days ago
Tiffany Haddish
Pop Culture

Tiffany Haddish Inks Netflix Deal for Stand-Up Special

The comedian will film an hour-long stand-up special for the streaming service. The untitled show will tape early next year, and will premiere sometime in 2019.

Joshua Espinoza2887 days ago
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Dave Chappelle
Pop Culture

Here’s a New Clip for Dave Chappelle’s Upcoming Netflix Stand Up Special "Equanimity"

The special will be out on December 31, 2017.

jasmineg203131 days ago

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