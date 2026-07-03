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D'Angelo's Son Feels 'Cheated' By Father's Death: 'I Was Excited for What the Future Held'
Swayvo Twain said he was "excited" to build a stronger relationship with his father before his passing.
Lizzo Connects With SZA on "Special" Remix
Lizzo and SZA announced the collaboration earlier this week, when they shared a graphic that highlighted their Grammy wins. You can stream the remix now.
Mo'Nique Announces Netflix Comedy Special After Settling Discrimination Suit With Streamer
Just over a month after settling a discrimination lawsuit she filed against Netflix, Mo'Nique has landed a stand-up comedy special with the streamer.
John Mulaney Rejects Misconception About Robin Williams: 'F*ck off With That Sh*t'
In the recently-released Netflix comedy special 'In The Hall: Honoring the Greats of Stand-Up,' John Mulaney paid tribute to Robin Williams.
Jon Stewart Says Dave Chappelle’s Intentions Are ‘Never Hurtful’ Amid Netflix Controversy
Jon Stewart spoke with TMZ about the type of person he knows Dave Chappelle to be after being asked about the controversy stemming from his Netflix special.
Netflix Fires Employee Who Leaked Financial Information About Dave Chappelle's Special
Netflix fired one of its employees after they leaked confidential financial information about Dave Chappelle's stand-up special to 'Bloomberg.'
Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos Stands by Dave Chappelle Defense in Company Email
In an email sent to the entire Netflix staff, co-CEO Ted Sarandos doubled down on his defense of Chappelle and the controversial remarks made in 'The Closer.'
Oneohtrix Point Never and Rosalía Team Up for "Nothing's Special"
Oneohtrix Point Never and the Barcelona superstar paired up for a reimagining of “Nothing’s Special,” the final offering from OPN's 2020 album.
Issa Rae, Dan Levy, and Bette Midler Set to Star in HBO Coronavirus Special 'Coastal Elites'
Per 'The Wrap,' Rae, Levy, Midler, Paulson, and Dever will portray characters that live in either New York or Los Angeles during the pandemic.
Michael Jackson's Accusers Respond to Dave Chappelle's New Netflix Special
In his new Netflix stand-up special, Chappelle said he doesn't believe Jackson's accusers.
Adam Sandler Reflects on His Chris Farley Tribute Song: 'I Just Wanted to Make Sure I Did it Right'
Sandler says he got approval from Chris Farley's mom, Mary Anne, before performing the song.
YG Has an Upcoming ‘Special Project’ He Was Making With Nipsey Hussle: ‘It’s Some Next Level Sh*t’
To coincide with the release of his new album '4REAL 4REAL,' YG sat down for two interviews on Real 92.3 LA.
HBO Confirms 'Game of Thrones' Reunion Special
Unfortunately, the special will only be featured in box sets of the series, and won't air on HBO.
Logic and Joseph Gordon-Levitt Announce Collaborative YouTube Special
Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Logic have revealed they're producing a new YouTube Originals special featuring audience involvement.
Tiffany Haddish Inks Netflix Deal for Stand-Up Special
The comedian will film an hour-long stand-up special for the streaming service. The untitled show will tape early next year, and will premiere sometime in 2019.
Mo'Nique is Asking For a Netflix Boycott For Offering Her Less Than Amy Schumer For Comedy Special
Mo'Nique wants us to boycott Netflix.
Here’s a New Clip for Dave Chappelle’s Upcoming Netflix Stand Up Special "Equanimity"
The special will be out on December 31, 2017.
Premiere: Watch Billon & Maxine Ashley's New Video For "Special"
Summer recall!