OMB Peezy, whose new single “Love Is Blind” was released in February, was arrested this week in connection with a shooting in Atlanta.

The Alabama artist—born LeParis Dade—was arrested on March 1 and appeared before a judge on Tuesday. According to court documents obtained by Complex, Peezy is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and possession of a firearm during commission of a felony (person of another). The total bond amount was set at $60,000.

Booking documents from the Atlanta Police Department show that both charges stem from an incident dated Feb. 21. After social media reports began alleging a connection between Peezy’s arrest and last month’s word of a shooting on the set of a 42 Dugg and Roddy Ricch music video (also dated Feb.21), Complex reached out to police and the attorney listed in court documents as having been assigned to represent Peezy in the case.

42 Dugg, during an Instagram Live session last month, urged fans to “stop with that fake shit” and said he and Roddy Ricch “ain’t been around no gun shooting.” Roddy also clarified “ain’t nobody shoot at” him.

“We all good,” he said in a since-removed tweet. “I’m juss tryna feed the streets.”

In a local WSB-TV report last month, reporter Steve Gehlbach said that two people were shot and a third person was injured on the set of the music video, which he said was for 42 Dugg and Roddy Ricch. According to the report, Antoine Blake and Vernon Moulder were identified as those injured in the shooting.

In an emailed statement to Complex, a rep for APD clarified that Peezy was arrested for a shooting that occurred on Feb. 21 at 598 Wells St., the location that was previously reported by police to be the site where Blake and Moulder were injured but in stable condition following the incident.

Preliminary information, previously released, included word that officers had responded to shots fired at the Wells St. SW location. One person, a man, was said to have sustained a minor laceration and was assessed on the scene by EMS. Two others, Blake and Moulder, had taken themselves to the hospital. After speaking with both victims at the hospital, authorities determined the shooting—at least according to preliminary information—to have occurred during the filming of a music video. While one person, a man, was detained and arrested on the scene at the time, he is not currently considered a suspect and was instead charged with possession of an illegal narcotic.

Complex has also contacted Peezy’s rep and the aforementioned court documents-listed lawyer and will update this post accordingly.