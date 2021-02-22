42 Dugg responded to reports that there was a shooting on the Atlanta set of a music video he was filming with Roddy Ricch.

After the reports surfaced on Sunday evening, Dugg went on Instagram Live with Lil Baby, and said that he was nowhere near the trouble.



DJ A-Tron seemed to confirm that Ricch was also not injured.

According to WSB-TV’s Steve Gehlbach, two people were wounded in a shooting on the set, and both are in stable condition. One man was arrested for drug possession.

Gehlbach originally reported that three people had been shot.

He also confirmed that the video was indeed for Dugg and Ricch, though there is no confirmation that either artist was on set during the incident.

Complex has reached out to reps for both artists regarding the incident.