Offset has shut down reports regarding his involvement in a scuffle at ComplexCon.

The Migos member was among the stars who attended the two-day event at the Long Beach Convention Center over the weekend. As pointed out by HipHopDX, video showed Offset and his crew walking around the venue among attendees, just moments before a physical altercation broke out near the No Jumper booth.

The viral footage captured the 29-year-old rapper wearing a red and gray beanie, red jacket, and matching sneakers with his entourage in tow. The video then shows a couple of the men exchanging a few words as a security guard approaches; seconds later, an unidentified man begins throwing punches at another attendee, prompting security and others to get involved.

Details of the brief brawl have not been revealed; however, Offset wants to make it very clear he was not directly involved with the fight, contrary to earlier reports.

“I wasn’t fighting at ComplexCon. I stepped in to break up a fight caused by a booth’s security,” he told Complex. “The story is false and overshadows why I’m a regular at ComplexCon. I was there to support the culture and emerging brands and designers. I’m focused on that. I’m in a positive space. Appreciate the concern.”

Offset attended Day 2 of the immersive event that fused the worlds of art, food, and entertainment. Billionaire Boys Club, Saucony, Tommy Hilfiger, Timberland, and Champion were among the brands who participated in the Long Beach festivities, which also included appearances by Rihanna, ASAP Rocky, Metro Boomin, J Balvin, and Gunna.