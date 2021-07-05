After a two-year hiatus, Toronto’s NorthSideBenji has finally returned, delivering a new track with DJ Charlie B called “30,000 ft.”

The breezy, chilled-out tune sees NorthSideBenji back in top form, delivering the same undeniable hooks and bright melodies that captured the city’s attention a couple years ago. Over an airy, leisurely beat produced by DJ Charlie B and Breeze Inc, Benji fills us in on what he’s been up to since 2019. He reflects on how far he’s come, from the streets to balling out on international trips on private planes, which is reflected in the accompanying glitzy visuals directed by David Del Rosario and Greg Villarico.

On the track Benji also pays tribute to the friends he’s lost along his journey, including fellow Toronto rapper Houdini, who was shot dead last year. “I’ve been going through this pain, see, all alone, nobody care/See, conversations on my own, all alone, nobody there/See, I say twin in every song, if you was deaf, you still would hear it,” he spits. Benjii has affectionately referred to Houdini as “twin,” due to the similarity in their melodic rapping styles.

“30,000 ft” is NorthSideBenji’s first release since his much-lauded 2019 EP Caviar Dreams, which boasted the Gold-selling hit “Levels,” featuring Houdini, as well as his follow-up project Frienemy, released that same year. Benji made some international noise a couple years ago when he dropped by Charlie Sloth’s Fire In The Booth segment on BBC Radio 1Xtra, alongside UK rapper Nines, to deliver a fiery freestyle, which has since racked up over 9.6 million views.

Charlie B is an internationally-recognized DJ and producer who’s collaborated with the likes of Drake, DJ Khaled, Cardi B, and DJ Envy over the last decade. Most recently, he’s been helming tracks for rising Toronto rappers, including Smiley’s “In My Zone” and Da Crook’s “Do You Dirty.” He’s got a compilation album on the way.

“I’ve been blessed to travel/tour all over the world, invest in my community, and invest in people that need resources so that I could build a platform for myself where I could show you my dreams,” says Charlie B. “Today is a special day. Shoutout to all the DJs and biggest shoutout to NorthSideBenji for your impeccable artistry. I’m excited for the world to embrace you.”

Check out the video for “30,000 ft” above.