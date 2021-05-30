Nicki Minaj shared a rare video of her baby boy trying to stand and walk on his own on Saturday.

Her eight-month-old son—whom she lovingly refers to as Papa Bear since she hasn’t publicized his name—is shown being held up by Minaj’s husband, Kenneth Petty. “You trying to do all of that today?” Minaj said in the video as her son tried to stand up by himself. “You’re not trying to do all of that today?” she added. “Am I bothering you? You had it?”

Minaj then pretended to speak for her son in a baby voice, saying, “Mama I had it, leave me alone already please. I don’t got time for all of that mama.” She captioned the video with a teddy pair emoji as a reference to his Papa Bear nickname.

Minaj and Petty welcomed their first child together in September. In October, she shared a photo of the baby’s foot online, followed by the first photos of him in January. “#PapaBear thank you so very much for choosing me to be your mama,” she wrote. “Becoming a mom is by far the most fulfilling job I’ve ever taken on. Sending love to all the superhero mothers out there. Big hugs to all the women who have been pregnant during this challenging time.”