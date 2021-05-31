Coi Leray took to Twitter to vent about a video that had been going around from her performance in Houston over the weekend. The clip shows a section of the crowd standing motionless while witnessing her performance as part of H-Town Memorial Day Mayhem.

“The love use to outweigh the hate but now the hate outweigh the love and it’s slowing destroying me,” she wrote. “Y’all haters are in my life for a reason, we gon have to just deal with eachother. In with whatever smoke.”

After the series of tweets in which she sounded defeated, both Polo G and Nicki Minaj tweeted words of encouragement for the rising rapper.

“That’s always how it b when u 1st come in Compared to when u really blow u gotta block that shit out & keep goin crazy u got it,” Polo G wrote.

“Don’t do that. Chin up. Always remember this, when black ppl not fkn w|you #TheyWillBoo,” Minaj wrote. “Those ppl were on their feet. That means they may not have known the song, but they were interested in getting to know more— so they were observing u. Charge it to the game & move on”

Minaj’s advice seemed to be especially helpful in uplifting Leray, who tweeted that her kind words turned the last few days from “wtf to best weekend ever,” and became something she truly needed to hear. “Thank you so much for this. This means everything and more to me,” she wrote in response to Nicki’s tweet. “Wow. I’m speechless. You just gave me so much more hope. Thank you again.”

In early May, Leray’s hit song “No More Parties” was recognized by the RIAA as one of six singles to go platinum or higher this year.