Nicki Minaj’s husband is facing another legal battle—but this time, he’s the plaintiff.

TMZ reports Kenneth Petty is suing the State of New York and its Criminal Justice Services department over his inclusion in the state’s Sex Offender Registry. According to court documents reviewed by the outlet, the 43-year-old is seeking to have his name removed from the list because he never got the chance to challenge his level 2 sex offender status, which requires him to be registered for life.

Petty says he wasn’t notified about a court hearing regarding his classification, as the notice was allegedly sent to a residential address while he was behind bars. He also points to a document that indicated he would not attend the October 2004 hearing, however, he claims the “Kenny Petty” signature on said document was forged.

The plaintiff says state officials failed to properly handle his case and he was, therefore, stripped of his constitutional right to due process. He claims the failings caused him humiliation and financial loss. It’s unclear if he is seeking monetary damages or strictly looking to have his name removed from the registry.

News of the lawsuit comes just days after Petty’s attempted rape victim sued him and Nicki over alleged harassment. Jennifer Hough alleges the Queen rapper urged her to recant her sexual assault allegations against Petty and even went so far as to bribe her. The survivor is suing the couple for intentional infliction of emotional distress, harassment, and witness intimidation.

Stay tuned for developments.