Montreal-based producer Nicholas Craven enlists one of Griselda’s finest, Boldy James, to assist him on his latest track. Premiering above, “Yzerman” acts as the first single for Nicholas’ upcoming album Craven N 3, which will mark the conclusion of his Craven N trilogy.

The menacing production put together by Craven is neatly paired with Boldy James’ baritone, giving the song a Sopranos-type feel. “Yzerman” almost sounds like the cold winters of Canada and Buffalo coming to dance together, making for an impressive offering that’s likely a nod to legendary hockey player Steve Yzerman.

When talking about the single and his forthcoming project, Craven said that after hearing Boldy’s The Price of Tea in China project with the Alchemist, he knew he needed a collaboration.

“For the last album in my Craven N series, I wanted a lineup consisting of the hardest MCs that weren’t on any previous installments,” Craven told Complex. “Of all the names that ended up making the cut, Boldy was the first that came to mind. I’ve been a fan of his since My 1st Chemistry Set but after The Price of Tea in China dropped, he solidified himself as one of the most important figures in the game and I knew that I had to work with him.”

Tea dropped last year and was an impressive showing from the Griselda rookie, leading to a yet another project with the Alchemist, Bo Jackson, this past August.

Craven N 3 is due at the beginning of 2022; “Yzerman” will also arrive as a 7” vinyl from Good Felons Records with an exclusive remix and instrumental.

Listen to Nicholas Craven and Boldy James’ new track “Yzerman” up top.