ASAP Rocky seems to be gearing up for his return.

On Monday ASAP associate and AWGE member Hidji took to Instagram, where he shared a song from Rocky—swiftly liked by the official ASAP Mob account, then posted on their Stories—called "G-Unit Rice."

For this track, Flacko chops his vocal in a way that's reminiscent of the sound that helped him gain popularity. The instrumental is produced by Zach Fogarty and Jean Dawson, who provide the stage for Rocky to rap about the duality of his life before venturing into the chorus.

"All these chicks and marijuana/Fitting my persona/Mix with my designer/I'ma need that by the morning, darling," Rocky raps. "These thoughts could fix your problems/These thoughts could get me locked up/Nine shots, now my enemies shot up."

"G-Unit Rice" comes as fans gear up for the release of his new album All $mile, his fourth studio full-length and the first since he released Testing in May 2018. The new music also follows the release of "MAZZA," which Rocky released last month with slowthai.