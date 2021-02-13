One of Nelly’s Missouri mansions has been listed at a steal.

As pointed out by TMZ, the 46-year-old rapper has placed the St. Louis-area property on the market for $599,000. According to real estate listings, the Wildwood home is located near the Meramec River, and features six bedrooms, seven bathrooms, “sky-high ceilings,” a recreational area, and a private basketball court. The property reportedly sits on 12 acres of land is just minutes away from the Hidden Valley Ski Resort in Eureka.

TMZ reports Nelly bought the home nearly two decades ago with the intention of flipping it. It’s unclear what work—if any—has been done to the property since the purchase.

“We had a chance to view this well known home in the #EurekaMO area a few weeks back. It’s come to our attention that it just hit the market at a price of approx 599k,” Missouri real estate agents Josh Kahn and Katie Busk wrote on Facebook this week. “It needs a ton of work, but hopefully one day it gets returned to a desirable condition. It was a unique property in the area!”

You can check out additional photos and more details of the home here.